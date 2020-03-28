Goa Govt Issues 2,500 Volunteer Passes for Home Delivery Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said his government had released 2,500 volunteer passes for home delivery of essential items during the 21-day lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The state has three COVID-19 patients currently. "We have kept grocery shops open 24x7 but our Govt is promoting home delivery mechanism. We have issued over 2500 volunteer passes. I request everyone to stay at home and opt for home delivery," he tweeted.

Police have been told to ensure people maintain social distancing rules in force while standing in queue at shops to buy essential items, an official said.

