Goa Govt Releases Rs 45 Crore For Two Welfare Schemes

Panaji: The Goa government on Wednesday announced release of Rs 45.29 crore to clear pending amount for the beneficiaries of two social welfare schemes. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government has released funds to clear one month’s pending amount under Dayanand Special Security Scheme (for senior citizens) and Griha Adhar (for housewives).

“Despite financial constraints, our Government has decided to release Rs 45.29 crore as one month’s pending assistance to the beneficiaries of DSSY and Griha Adhar schemes,” he said on Twitter.

