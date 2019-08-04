Goa Govt Threatens to Invoke ESMA, Cancel Permits of Striking Taxi Operators

Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday asked striking tourist taxi operators to rejoin work or face action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Tourist taxis are off the road in the state since August 2 in protest against the operation of Goa Miles, an app-based cab service backed by the state-run Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

State Director of Transport Rajan Satardekar on Sunday issued a public notice asking drivers to resume service or face action under ESMA.

Under ESMA, he said, permits of taxis which fail to rejoin work will be cancelled, and the driver disqualified from applying for a fresh one, and subsidies on purchase of vehicles, fuel etc would be withdrawn.

"The government will also prosecute them under section 4 of ESMA, which is punishable with imprisonment of six months," he added.

The government launched a helpline number for stranded people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.