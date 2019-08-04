Take the pledge to vote

Goa Govt Threatens to Invoke ESMA, Cancel Permits of Striking Taxi Operators

Tourist taxis are off the road in the state since August 2 in protest against the operation of Goa Miles, an app-based cab service backed by the state-run Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

PTI

August 4, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Image for representation.
Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday asked striking tourist taxi operators to rejoin work or face action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

State Director of Transport Rajan Satardekar on Sunday issued a public notice asking drivers to resume service or face action under ESMA.

Under ESMA, he said, permits of taxis which fail to rejoin work will be cancelled, and the driver disqualified from applying for a fresh one, and subsidies on purchase of vehicles, fuel etc would be withdrawn.

"The government will also prosecute them under section 4 of ESMA, which is punishable with imprisonment of six months," he added.

The government launched a helpline number for stranded people.

