Goa Govt to Hand Over Sonali Phogat's Murder Case to CBI, Says CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government on Monday said it will hand over the investigation of the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chief minister Pramod Sawant said that he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to handover the murder case to the CBI.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

Pramod Sawant had earlier said his government is ready to hand over the case to the CBI, if required. He further said that though he has faith in Goa Police, but people of Haryana had sought a CBI investigation in the matter.

The state police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. These include two associates of Phogat who have been charged with murder.

