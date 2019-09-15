Goa Health Minister Urges Residents to Check Stagnant Water as Dengue Claims 6 Lives

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has expressed concern over rise in dengue deaths in the state and urged people as well as civic authorities to rise to the challenge of containing the disease.

"Dengue cases are less compared with last year, but deaths have been more than last year. It's not just the duty of the Health Ministry, but people, civic corporations and panchayats too, to prevent accumulation of water, which facilitates breeding of dengue mosquito," Rane said here on Saturday.

The Minister said dengue had claimed six lives in the last one month and 30 others were undergoing treatment at various medical facilities.

The Health Ministry had started fogging drive in schools and other educational institutions to ensure that children were not affected by dengue, Rane said.

