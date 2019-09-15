Goa Health Minister Urges Residents to Check Stagnant Water as Dengue Claims 6 Lives
The Health Ministry had started fogging drive in schools and other educational institutions to ensure that children were not affected by dengue, the Minister said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has expressed concern over rise in dengue deaths in the state and urged people as well as civic authorities to rise to the challenge of containing the disease.
"Dengue cases are less compared with last year, but deaths have been more than last year. It's not just the duty of the Health Ministry, but people, civic corporations and panchayats too, to prevent accumulation of water, which facilitates breeding of dengue mosquito," Rane said here on Saturday.
The Minister said dengue had claimed six lives in the last one month and 30 others were undergoing treatment at various medical facilities.
The Health Ministry had started fogging drive in schools and other educational institutions to ensure that children were not affected by dengue, Rane said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5