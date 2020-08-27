Goa Health Services Director Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to Hospital

The Director of Health Services, Dr Jose D'Sa, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government spokesperson said on Thursday.

D'Sa has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment after he tested positive following an antigen test, the spokesperson said.

The Directorate Of Health Services is the key government agency at the forefront of the state's Covid management efforts.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that with D'Sa testing Covid-19 positive and getting himself admitted to a private hospital, it was proven that the state government apparatus for fighting the pandemic was in shambles.

"As Director of Health Services himself gets admitted in a private hospital after testing #CovidPositive, the preparedness of @GovtofGoa on handling & management of #CoronaPandemic & #PublicHealthCare stands completely exposed. Now, I can only pray to God for well being of all," Kamat tweeted.