1-min read

Goa Hit by Dengue Menace, 36 Positive Cases Reported So Far

While PHC Ponda and Shiroda seven cases each, the highest cases were reported in Marcaim, with a count of 12. Usgao reported 9 suspected dengue cases, while Betki has just one case till now.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 13, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Goa Hit by Dengue Menace, 36 Positive Cases Reported So Far
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

As many as 36 cases of dengue fever were reported in Goa’s Ponda taluka in the past week.

While PHC Ponda and Shiroda seven cases each, the highest cases were reported in Marcaim, with a count of 12. Usgao reported 9 suspected dengue cases, while Betki has just one case till now, reported The NavHind Times.

As the number of dengue suspected cases has gone up, the health authorities are in a fix. Taking a serious note of the rising number of dengue cases, deputy collector Kedar Naik held a joint meeting in Ponda, along with health officials from all the PHCs of the taluka. The team identified around 12 high-risk areas in the area.

The sources informed that these high-risk areas will be monitored by health officials for dengue. Naik also clarified that these are suspected dengue cases. No confirmed case has been reported so far, as clarified by Naik, adding that there has been no dengue outbreak in any part of the taluka.

Dr Smita Parsekar said, “Preventive measures, including fogging and wiping out of mosquito breeding sites, have been undertaken in the taluka to keep the disease at bay.”

It must also be noted here that these are the cases that have been reported only at the PHCs.

Meanwhile, there has been no data on cases which must have been reported at private clinics.



