Goa HSSC Result 2019 Date and Time Confirmed: List of Websites

GOA12 ROLLNO - Send it to 56263



For the previous year, 2018, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 and recorded overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared in the examination and as many as 15,172 passed the Goa HSSC Exam. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.

2019 Goa 12th Result

2019 Goa Board Result

GBHSSE 12th Result 2019

GBSHSE

The Goa 12th Result 2019, GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on April 30 at 11 am. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in (www.gbshse.gov.in).The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. If the website takes time to load students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in (http://results.nic.in/) and exam results (http://www.examresults.net/goa/).Steps to check your Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.inStep 2: Look for a link that says GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'Step 4: Enter the required details asked in Goa HSSC Results 2019 new tabStep 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Results 2019Candidates can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 through a SMS and an email. To get the class 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format, they are required to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMSSMS - RESULT