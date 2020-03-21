Goa Imposes Section 144 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Warns Against Rumours on Social Media

Panaji: The Goa government on Saturday imposed section 144 CrPC in both districts of the state to prohibit movement of more than four persons together, as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders issued by the District Magistrates of North Goa and South Goa district has also warned of action against spreading of rumours related to the coronavirus "through mass and social media without its proper verification and also through instances of misreporting in the newspapers which has led to doubts and panic in society" potentially leading to incitement and violence.

