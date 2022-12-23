Goa: Leopard Dies After Getting Trapped in Snare; Minister Assures 'strict Action' Against Offenders

A leopard died after getting trapped in a wired snare on the outskirts of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka of North Goa, a forest department official said on Friday.

The carcass of the full-grown leopard was found near Kopordem village on Friday morning and the animal is believed to have died during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said.

He said the wired snare was laid on the border of the sanctuary.

“The male leopard died after getting caught in the trap. Investigation into the matter has been initiated and forest department staffers have rushed to the spot after being alerted," the senior official said.

Talking to PTI about the incident, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said “strict action" would be initiated against those responsible for the feline’s death.

Sattari taluka has witnessed several incidents of man-animal conflict in the past. In January 2020, a tigress and her three cubs were found dead in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. They were allegedly poisoned by local farmers for killing their cattle, officials had said. In 2009, a tiger had died after getting caught in a wired snare in Keri village of Sattari.

