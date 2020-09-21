Goa Lokayukta Asks ACB To Probe Man's Claim Of Dustbin Scam

Panaji: The Goa Lokayukta has ordered the state police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau to start an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the purchase of dustbins for installation at beaches. The order came after a petition by Inacio Domnick Pereira who claimed that RTI documents obtained by him showed the state tourism department paid bills to a private firm despite dustbins not being bought.

In his recent order, Lokayukta Justice (retd) P K Misra said the ACB should conduct a detailed inquiry to find out whether the dustbins were purchased and deployed. In another observation, the Lokayukta pointed out a delay by the state tourism department to appoint a new firm to clean beaches despite the old contract having run its course.

The Lokayukta said the ad-hoc beach cleaning agreement with private firm Drishti Marine continued for two-and-half years, adding that the arrangement “appears to be mysterious”..

