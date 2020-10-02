INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Goa Man Batters Young Daughter to Death With Cricket Stump Over Affair

(Representative image. )

(Representative image. )

Accused Sunilkumar Rajan, 46, a resident of Sanquelim in North Goa, has been arrested.

A Goa resident battered his 20-year-old daughter to death with a cricket stump over her relationship with a youth he did not approve, police said on Friday. Accused Sunilkumar Rajan, 46, a resident of Sanquelim in North Goa, has been arrested.

"The accused was angry that his daughter had entered into a relationship. He hit her with a cricket stump on her head several times on Thursday afternoon, injuring her seriously. He later took her to a local hospital, where she died" Bicholim police station SHO Mahesh Gadekar said on Friday.

Police added provisions of culpable homicide to the case on Friday after the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Next Story
Loading