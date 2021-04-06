Goa May Set Up Own Lab to Test New Covid-19 Strain as NIV Pune Delays Sample Results

In the wake of spurt in cases of the new Covid-19 variant and a delay in its identification by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the Goa government is mulling to set up its own genome sequencing lab.

Cabinet Minister Vishwajit Rane spoke about the delay in receiving the results of samples sent to the NIV. “Samples were sent everal weeks ago had not been returned,” he said, mentioning that the state is clueless about the strains prevalent there.

“We know that a lot of tourists and other people are coming into the state of Goa. There was a suggestion to track people since people even come from Brazil to Portugal and (then) indirectly into Goa. Tracking where they came from also needs to be done,” Rane told Hindustan Times.

“Many times the media asks us what strain it is. Of the 15 or so tests that we sent to the NIV, we have not got any results till today. So I was discussing that we should explore the possibility to see how we can set up genome testing facilities in Goa or if we can tie up with somebody,” he said.

The Goa government has asked the dean of Goa Medical College to explore the feasibility and send a proposal to it regarding setting up of a new laboratory in the state.

“If it’s feasible and if Rupees 1.5 crore is spent to get genome testing (facility) here so that we know what type of strain we are dealing with, (then) there is no harm in exploring the possibility and workability of (establishing) such a lab in Goa. It is not just (about) purchasing the equipment, it’s also to see whether we are able to run it,” he said.

“Instead of hot-mixing (resurfacing) one road, I might as well buy one machine worth ₹1.5 crore and do the genome sequencing to see what variant is spreading in the state of Goa instead of waiting 15 days (to get a result) from the NIV,” he added.