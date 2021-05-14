Goa Medical College Horror: 13 More Covid Patients Die as Oxygen Dips Yet Again

Day after 15 Covid-patients died at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), 13 more lost their lives on Friday due to lack of oxygen supply, the state advocate general informed the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court.

This comes after 20 patients died on Wednesday and 26 on Tuesday over oxygen crisis.

The Goa bench has been hearing a bunch of petitions on the recent death of Covid-19 patients at the GMCH allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.

The HC on Thursday observed that despite its order on providing medical oxygen to Covid patients at the GMCH, there were 15 deaths during the dark hours of 2 am and 6 am in the government-run facility on Thursday.

The HC said the Centre should ensure that the allotted quota of medical oxygen is made available at the earliest to Goa, which is reporting a very high test positivity rate.

The bench, consisting of Justices Nitin W Sambre and M S Sonak, said despite their May 12 order, the court sadly recorded that even on Thursday, it is reported that there were almost 40 Covid-19-related casualties in the GMCH.

Out of these, around 15 took place between the dark hours of 2 am and 6 am, the court observed.

On Wednesday, the HC had said the availability of medical oxygen for patients at the GMCH was grim, and asked the state government to take corrective steps. From May 2, 2021 onwards, this is the position of casualties in the GMCH, the bench said referring to the deaths during the dark hours.

Goa on Thursday recorded 2,491 fresh cases, while 63 died of the infection. The coastal state’s caseload has risen to 1,30,130 and the toll has reached 1,937.

The number of recoveries rose to 95,240, after 2,266 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities on Thursday. The state has 32,953 active cases.

(With PTI inputs)

