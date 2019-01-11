Goa Mining Dependants to Meet BJP Chief Amit Shah on Jan 13 Over SC Ban

An organisation of mining dependants fighting for the sector's resumption in Goa Fridaysaid BJP national president Amit Shah would meet its representatives on January 13 to discuss the issue.The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases andprohibited extraction of fresh iron ore.Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) president Puti Gaonkar told reporters that Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has arranged the meeting with Shah on January 13 in New Delhi."Besides Prabhu, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik will be accompanying the GMPF delegation in the meeting withShah," Gaonkar said.He said Shah's intervention would be sought to ensure the Central government expeditiously amends mining laws toallow the sector to restart in Goa.