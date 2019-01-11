GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Goa Mining Dependants to Meet BJP Chief Amit Shah on Jan 13 Over SC Ban

In March last year, the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and prohibited the extraction of fresh iron ore.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Goa Mining Dependants to Meet BJP Chief Amit Shah on Jan 13 Over SC Ban
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Panaji: An organisation of mining dependants fighting for the sector's resumption in Goa Friday
said BJP national president Amit Shah would meet its representatives on January 13 to discuss the issue.

The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and
prohibited extraction of fresh iron ore.

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) president Puti Gaonkar told reporters that Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has arranged the meeting with Shah on January 13 in New Delhi.

"Besides Prabhu, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik will be accompanying the GMPF delegation in the meeting with
Shah," Gaonkar said.

He said Shah's intervention would be sought to ensure the Central government expeditiously amends mining laws to
allow the sector to restart in Goa.
Loading...
