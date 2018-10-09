English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa MLA Son's Luxury Car Mows Down 18-Year-old Woman, Sparks Violent Protests
The speeding luxury car driven by Cail Glen Souza Ticlo (27), son of Goa lawmaker Glen Ticlo, mowed down the two women while they were crossing the highway near the fruit market, police commissioner D C Rajappa said.
Belagavi: An 18-year-old woman was killed and her sister seriously injured when they were knocked down by a car allegedly driven by a Goa MLA's son here, triggering violence in the area, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on Monday evening on the NH-4, they said.
The speeding luxury car driven by Cail Glen Souza Ticlo (27), son of Goa lawmaker Glen Ticlo, mowed down the two women while they were crossing the highway near the fruit market, police commissioner D C Rajappa said.
Cail was arrested but released on bail Tuesday.
The victim identified as Tainiyat Wahid Bisti succumbed to injuries while Samrin Khalid Bisti admitted to a hospital, he said.
An angry crowd from the surrounding area pelted stones at the car, damaging glass panes and tried to set it on fire, but the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, Rajappa said.
Seven people were also arrested for allegedly trying to set the car ablaze, he said.
