Goa Police Have Tracked Down Person Behind Nude Party Poster: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Police have "tracked down" the person believed to be behind advertising hosting of a "nude party", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday after a poster surfaced on social media announcing the event in north Goa.

Police on Monday launched investigation into the source of the poster titled 'Private Goa Party'. It mentioned the venue as Morjim-Ashwem road, Gawdewada Road, in Pernem town.

The poster informed that "10-15 foreigners" and "more than 10 Indian girls" will take part in the event.

"Police have investigated about that poster. They have been able to track down one person. He will be arrested soon," the chief minister said, adding that the state will not allow such an event to happen.

He refused to divulge the location of the person. Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar also said that any nude party will not be allowed in Goa.

"If you come to know anything about such event then please inform us. We will take strict action," the minister said.

