Goa Police Have Tracked Down Person Behind Nude Party Poster: CM Sawant
Police on Monday launched investigation into the source of the poster titled 'Private Goa Party'.
Representative image.
Panaji: Goa Police have "tracked down" the person believed to be behind advertising hosting of a "nude party", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday after a poster surfaced on social media announcing the event in north Goa.
Police on Monday launched investigation into the source of the poster titled 'Private Goa Party'. It mentioned the venue as Morjim-Ashwem road, Gawdewada Road, in Pernem town.
The poster informed that "10-15 foreigners" and "more than 10 Indian girls" will take part in the event.
"Police have investigated about that poster. They have been able to track down one person. He will be arrested soon," the chief minister said, adding that the state will not allow such an event to happen.
He refused to divulge the location of the person. Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar also said that any nude party will not be allowed in Goa.
"If you come to know anything about such event then please inform us. We will take strict action," the minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change
- Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics
- NASA Reveals Mystery Behind Giant Black Spot Found on Jupiter
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It