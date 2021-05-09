Goa Raises Salary of AYUSH Docs Working in Covid Facilities; State Reports Highest Single-day Toll

Coronavirus claimed the lives of 67 patients in Goa on Sunday, the highest single-day death count in the state since the pandemic began, a health official said. With this, its fatality count increased to 1,679, while the overall caseload went up to 1,18,846 with the addition of 2,633 infection cases, he said.

As 3,078 patients got discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count of the state mounted to 85,292. There are now 31,875 active COVID-19 cases in the coastal state at present, the official said.

The Goa government increased the salary of AYUSH doctors working in COVID-19 facilities in the state from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, a senior official said. The file had been cleared by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the hike would benefit 50-odd such doctors, he added.

The Goa Ayurvedic Medical Association general secretary Dr Sneha Bhagwat thanked the CM and the state government for the hike.

A total of 5,671 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which pushed Goa’s overall test count to 7,12,315, he added. Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,18,846, new cases 2633, death toll 1,679, discharged 85,292, active cases 31,875, samples tested till date 7,12,315.

