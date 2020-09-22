Goa Records 590 New COVID-19 Cases; Eight More Fatalities

Panaji: As many as 590 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while eight persons died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the health department said. The addition of the fresh cases has taken the tally of the coastal state to 29,343, the official said.

At least 736 people were discharged from hospitals, rising the number of recoveries to 23,462, he said. A total of 1,863 swab samples were tested, of which results of 590 came out positive for the infection, he said.

With eight latest casualties, the toll in the state has reached 368, the official added. Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,343, new cases 590, deaths 368, discharged 23,462, active cases 5,513, samples tested till date 2,40,206.

