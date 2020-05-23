INDIA

1-MIN READ

Goa Seeks Permission for Covid-19 Antibody Testing for Flyers

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

At least 15 flights are scheduled to arrive at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa on Monday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Considering the resumption of domestic flight services on Monday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said he has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to permit coronavirus antibody testing for passengers.

At least 15 flights are scheduled to arrive at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said he had requested the ICMR and Civil Aviation Ministry to permit coronavirus antibody testing for passengers, who will be issued a COVID-19 negative certificate before entering the state.

These tests will help the authorities identify asymptomatic patients at the airport itself to avoid community transmission, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Rane said he will discuss with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant the issue of developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air travellers who arrive in the state.

Meanwhile, Goa Airport director Gagan Malik said all guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry for boarding and arrival would be adhered to at the airport.


