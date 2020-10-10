Goa Sees 343 New COVID-19 Cases; Seven More Fatalities

Panaji: As many as 343 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while seven died of the infection in Goa on Saturday, a health official said. With the addition of the latest cases and casualties, the coastal state’s tally has risen to 37,934 and the toll stands at 499, the official said.

At least 460 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 32,777, he said. A total of 1,411 swab samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,934, new cases 343, deaths 499, discharged 32,777, active cases 4,658, samples tested till date 2,70,616.

