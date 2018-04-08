Goa Shack Owners, Lifeguards Told to Stay Alert as Intel Warns of 26/11-Style Attack

Beach shack owners in Goa and a lifeguard services operator have been asked to be vigilant in the wake of an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler.Barge owners are also maintaining round-the-clock surveillance to avert any terror attack.The state tourism department has asked the sole lifeguard services operator and shack owners to maintain extra vigil and watch out for any suspicious activity on beaches.Goa had on Saturday issued an alert to vessels and casinos operating off the state's coast following an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler."We had a special meeting of barge owners this morning where they were briefed them security measures that need to be taken on vessels to avert any terror attack."We have decided to keep round-the-clock surveillance on each of the barge," said Raymond D'Sa, president, All Goa Barge owners Association.He said currently 75 barges are out at sea. Due to closure of the mining industry, hundreds of barges are anchored at different locations along the river banks.Tourism Director Menino D'Souza said his department has informed the lifeguard agency Drishti Marines - and shack owners about the intelligence input."When the intelligence input came from the Captain of Ports on Friday evening, the department immediately informed the lifeguard services operator and shack owners about it."They have been asked to be more alert and keep a watch on any (suspicious) activity on the shoreline," he said.The state government issued the alert after receiving an input from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) about a possible terror attack on the western coast.Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar on Friday night told PTI his department has issued a warning to all the offshore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the ICG has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast."The alert is not specific to Goa. It can be even to Mumbai or Gujarat coast, but we have alerted the vessels and concerned agencies," Salgaoncar had said."A fishing trawler from India, which was seized by Pakistan, has been released and there is intelligence input that on its way back, it may carry terrorists," the minister had said.