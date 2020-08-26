INDIA

1-MIN READ

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar Hospitalised Due to Heart-related Ailment

Representative Image

Patnekar complained of uneasiness and was immediately shifted to the cardiac ward of the hospital, where senior doctors are attending to him, the official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Goa legislative Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday for a heart-related ailment, a senior health department official said. The 56-year-old BJP leader was taken to the GMCH from his home in Bicholim village in the morning hours, the official said.

Patnekar complained of uneasiness and was immediately shifted to the cardiac ward of the hospital, where senior doctors are attending to him, he said. While Patnekar's condition is stable, he will be kept under observation for the next few hours, the official said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state health minister Vishwajit Rane visited Patnekar at the hospital.

