Gym, Pool on Way to Goa, Sri Lanka: IRCTC Launches India's First Indigenous Luxury Cruise. Details Here

In partnership with Cordelia Cruises – a private company, India’s first luxury, the indigenous cruise liner will be launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday.

The bookings will soon open on IRCTC web portal as soon as the coronavirus pandemic normalises and international cruises can resume their normal operations, PTI news agency reported. The luxury cruise will take guests on-board to some of the most popular Indian and international tourist destinations – such as Goa, Diu, Kochi, the Lakshadweep islands, and Sri Lanka.

#IRCTCTourism brings to you the ultimate cruisecation on #India‘s first premium cruise liner, #Cordelia Cruise. With breathtaking views & world-class services, this city on the sea is everything you’ve dreamt of & more. #Booking & #details on https://t.co/FWe8nzhxMJ— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 14, 2021

Reportedly, Cordelia Cruises is one of India’s premium cruise liners and wants to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian.

In Pics: IRCTC Cruise Liner Set to Sail From Mumbai Today; Check Details

IRCTC in a statement issued earlier had said that it has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism for marketing and promotion of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India.

Some of the most popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises include- Mumbai - Goa -Mumbai (2N), Mumbai - Diu - Mumbai (2N), Mumbai - at sea - Mumbai (2N), Kochi - Lakshadweep - at sea - Mumbai (3N) and many more.

The cruise will be following all the Covid-19 protocols and all the crew members are fully vaccinated. The number of guests will also be limited according to the official mandate by the government.

Cordelia Cruises offers a whole package of recreational and leisure activities including- restaurants, swimming pool, bar, open cinema, theatre, kids’ area, gymnasium, etc. According to reviews, the kind of luxury opportunities provided aboard Cordelia Cruises matches the standard of international cruise liners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here