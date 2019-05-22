Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Goa SSC Result 2019: GBSHSE Goa Board Announces Goa 10th Result at gbshse.gov; How to Check

The Goa SSC Result 2019 or Goa class 10 Results have been released by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GBSHSE on its official website gbshse.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 7:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Goa SSC Result 2019: GBSHSE Goa Board Announces Goa 10th Result at gbshse.gov; How to Check
(Image: News18)
Goa SSC Result 2019 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GBSHSE declared the Goa SSC Result 2019, Goa 10th Result 2019 today May 21 (Tuesday) at 11:30 am. The exam conducting authority Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which is also popular as GBSHSE, declared the Goa SSC Result 2019, Goa 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. The class 10 board examination in Goa was held form April 2 to April 23 for the academic batch 2018-2019.

Candidates can check and download their scorecard from the GBSHSE’s webpage. A URL facilitating the download of Goa SSC Result 2019, Goa 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 has been added there too.

Goa SSC Result 2019: Steps to check your scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a tab saying Goa SSC Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab and you will be redirected on new window
Step 4: Enter the required details to view Goa 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: You can view and download your Goa SSC Result 2019

Candidates can get their Goa SSC Result 2019 at these alternative result portal- results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The downloaded provisional Goa SSC Result 2019 will be required while collecting you’re your original mark sheets and passing certificate.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram