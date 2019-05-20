English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Goa SSC Result 2019: GBSHSE to Announce Goa 10th Result Tomorrow at gbshse.gov; How to Check
The Goa SSC Result 2019 or Goa class 10 Results by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GBSHSE on its official website gbshse.gov.in.
(Image: News18)
Loading...
Goa SSC Result 2019 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GBSHSE will be officially declaring the Goa SSC Result 2019, Goa 10th Result 2019 tomorrow May 21 (Tuesday) at 11:30 am. The exam conducting authority Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which is also popular as GBSHSE, will declare the Goa SSC Result 2019, Goa 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. The class 10 board examination in Goa was held form April 2 to April 23 for the academic batch 2018-2019.
As soon as the Goa SSC Result 2019 is declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, candidates can check and download their scorecard from the GBSHSE’s webpage. A URL facilitating the download of Goa SSC Result 2019, Goa 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE SSC Result 2019 will be added there too.
Goa SSC Result 2019: Steps to check your scores
Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a tab saying Goa SSC Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab and you will be redirected on new window
Step 4: Enter the required details to view Goa 10th Result 2019, GBSHSE 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: You can view and download your Goa SSC Result 2019
Candidates can get their Goa SSC Result 2019 at these alternative result portal- results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The downloaded provisional Goa SSC Result 2019 will be required while collecting you’re your original mark sheets and passing certificate.
