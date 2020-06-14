Goa Taking Notes from Kerala on Coronavirus Management, Says Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa is taking notes from Kerala on its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

"... Kerala is an ideal example. I am in constant touch with Kerala (Health) Minister, Madam (KK) Shailaja, on the new ways being practiced there," Rane told reporters in Margao while updating on Goa's efforts to tackle increasing corona cases in the state.

Goa currently has 454 active cases, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that a vast majority of the infected persons are asymptomatic.

Earlier on Sunday, the state designated four additional facilities as 'Covid-19 care centres', where corona positive but asymptomatic persons will be admitted.

The care centres aim to separate symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

