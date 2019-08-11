Goa to Amend Law to Punish Those Changing Surnames 'Illegally'
The government's move to amend the law came in the wake of complaints by civil society groups that several non-Goans, especially from the OBCs, were changing their names to local ones and enjoying the reservation benefits.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Panaji: The Goa government has decided to amend a law to make changing one's surname without following proper legal procedures a punishable offence with up to three months' imprisonment.
State law minister Nilesh Cabral introduced a bill in the state Assembly on Friday to amend the Goa Change of Name and Surname Act.
"As per the amendment, changing one's surname without following proper procedures would be a punishable offence with imprisonment of up to three months," he said in the House.
The government's move to amend the law came in the wake of complaints by civil society groups that several non-Goans, especially from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), were changing their names to local ones and enjoying the reservation benefits.
Cabral said not all changes to surnames, as advertised in newspapers, were done according to legal procedures.
"Only persons born in Goa will be eligible to change their names under the amended Act," he said, replying to a question raised by Congress member Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco in the House.
Lourenco claimed a large number of migrants in Goa were illegally changing their names and surnames to local ones.
Since the Goa Assembly's monsoon session concluded on Friday, the bill to amend the existing law could not be passed and it would now be taken up during the next session.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Loved Ones
- Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Here Are 5 Memorable Songs From Anna's Films
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India