Goa to Hold 'Tika Utsav' from May 26 for 18-44 Segment: CM Pramod Sawant

Only the first dose of vaccine would be given during the Tika Utsav, Sawant said, adding those due for the second dose can get it from respective health centres.

Panaji: The Goa government will start 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) in all panchayats and municipalities in the state from May 26 to get people in the 18-44 age group vaccinated against COVID-19, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. He said only 60 per cent of this segment had been covered in the vaccination drive, adding that the centres would be the same where Tika Utsav was held earlier.

"Only the first dose of vaccine would be given during the Tika Utsav. Those due for the second dose can get it from their respective health centres," he said.

first published:May 24, 2021, 22:56 IST