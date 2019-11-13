Take the pledge to vote

Goa to Intensify Crackdown on Beach Boozing After Two Tourists Drown

In January, the Goa cabinet had passed a law banning consumption of alcohol in public places and assured a crackdown on 'boozing' on beaches and other tourist sites in the coastal state.

November 13, 2019
Goa to Intensify Crackdown on Beach Boozing After Two Tourists Drown
Image for representation. (File photo: Reuters)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday warned of a crackdown on drinking alcohol on Goan beaches after two tourists drowned at Morjim beach recently, allegedly after consuming alcohol.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said additional police force has been deployed for beach safety duties to prevent such incidents. "From now on, there will be enforcement of the law to prevent people from drinking on beaches,” Sawant told reporters.

In January this year, the Goa cabinet had passed a law banning consumption of alcohol in public places and assured a crackdown on 'boozing' on beaches and other tourist sites in the coastal state, which attracts nearly eight million tourists every year.

Drinking in public in Goa now attracts a fine of Rs 2,000 as well as a three-month imprisonment.

Sawant also said, that additional police personnel would be patrolling the beaches to ensure that people do not drink and swim.

The Chief Minister also said, that the two persons who drowned off North Goa's Morjim beach on Saturday (Nov 9) had been drunk, which led to the drowning.

