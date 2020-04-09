Goa Tourism to Resume Only After Lockdown Ends, Those Entering State Will be Thoroughly Checked: Minister

New Delhi: The Goa tourism industry can resume only after the lockdown is lifted and the coronavirus situation is completely under control in the country, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo has said.

Mass gatherings should be discouraged in the state for next few months to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection, he said on Wednesday.

Tourism is one of the major source of revenue for the coastal state, which is popular for its picturesque beaches among both the domestic and foreign tourists.

"Even after the lockdown is lifted, we cannot immediately think of opening our borders. We have to make sure the tourism industry resumes only after health protocols are followed," Lobo said.

Once the Goa government allows the tourism industry to resume, all those entering the state should be thoroughly checked at the airport, railway stations and all other entry points, the minister suggested.

"When they are certified as negative for coronavirus, only then they should be allowed to enter the state, he said.

Lobo said private labs can be roped in to conduct tests of people at these points.

The BJP MLA, who represents Calangute constituency in North Goa district, said he would present his suggestions to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 14.

Goa's key domestic markets for tourism include states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karanataka and Kerala, which are also reeling under the impact of coronavirus, he noted.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube