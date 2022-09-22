CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#CongressPolls#IndvsAus
Home » News » India » Goa: Two Karnataka Men Held with Ganja; Cops to Visit Maha to Probe Supply Link
1-MIN READ

Goa: Two Karnataka Men Held with Ganja; Cops to Visit Maha to Probe Supply Link

PTI

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 20:34 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (PTI file)

They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (PTI file)

The two have said they got the contraband from a specific place in Maharashtra and a Colvale police team will go to the neighbouring state on Friday for further probe

Two persons were held on Thursday in Colvale village in North Goa allegedly with 1 kilogram of ganja, a police official said. Ratan Awale (20) and Abbas Kharushi (19) hail from Karnataka and were held in a raid, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

"The two have said they got the contraband from a specific place in Maharashtra and a Colvale police team will go to the neighbouring state on Friday for further probe. They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 22, 2022, 20:34 IST
last updated:September 22, 2022, 20:34 IST