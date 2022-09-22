Goa: Two Karnataka Men Held with Ganja; Cops to Visit Maha to Probe Supply Link

Two persons were held on Thursday in Colvale village in North Goa allegedly with 1 kilogram of ganja, a police official said. Ratan Awale (20) and Abbas Kharushi (19) hail from Karnataka and were held in a raid, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

"The two have said they got the contraband from a specific place in Maharashtra and a Colvale police team will go to the neighbouring state on Friday for further probe. They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he added.

