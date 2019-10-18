Goa Weather Likely to Remain Rough, Govt Agency Warns Against Venturing into Sea for Next 48 Hours

Panaji: A private agency contracted by the Goa government for lifeguard services on beaches on Friday warned people against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions.

Drishti Lifesaving Services, in a statement, said the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains, thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds in parts of Goa over the next 48 hours.

"Sea conditions are expected to be rough with gusty winds and unusually strong rip and underwater currents. The last few days have seen a number of instances where visitors have been drawn into the water due to a rip current and had to be rescued. There have been 86 rescues so far in October," Drishti Marine, a private beach management and safety agency, said in a statement issued on Friday.

"The rough seas lead to massive soil erosion leading to shallow and deep troughs being formed in the beach bed, usually where the waves break. Unsuspecting swimmers and visitors who wade into the sea may walk into such a trough," the statement added.

A spokesperson said red flags have been posted at all beaches in the states, indicating the sea there was unsafe for swimming.

He said 86 rescues were carried out by the firm in October.

