Goa Woman Raped for 10 Years by Her Two Uncles Finally Calls Them out

Two middle-aged brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping their niece for the last ten years since the time she was a teenager, the police said.The accused duo, now in their 40s, had been raping the woman (now 23) since the time she was 13-year-old, said a Porvorim police station officer.The woman, who is a member of a joint family living in Verem village near Panaji, decided to break her silence now and approach police because the sexual abuse continued till recently, said Porvorim Police Inspector Paresh Naik.A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), besides under Goa Children's Act, he said. Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.