English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa Woman Raped for 10 Years by Her Two Uncles Finally Calls Them out
The accused brothers, now in their 40s, had been raping the 23-year-old woman since she was 13, said a police officer.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Panaji: Two middle-aged brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping their niece for the last ten years since the time she was a teenager, the police said.
The accused duo, now in their 40s, had been raping the woman (now 23) since the time she was 13-year-old, said a Porvorim police station officer.
The woman, who is a member of a joint family living in Verem village near Panaji, decided to break her silence now and approach police because the sexual abuse continued till recently, said Porvorim Police Inspector Paresh Naik.
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), besides under Goa Children's Act, he said. Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.
The accused duo, now in their 40s, had been raping the woman (now 23) since the time she was 13-year-old, said a Porvorim police station officer.
The woman, who is a member of a joint family living in Verem village near Panaji, decided to break her silence now and approach police because the sexual abuse continued till recently, said Porvorim Police Inspector Paresh Naik.
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), besides under Goa Children's Act, he said. Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR Review: The Colourful iPhone That Sets up Many Questions
- Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif are trying to Con Everyone in Thugs of Hindostan Song Suraiyya
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...