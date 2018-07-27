English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Goa Writer Gets Police Protection After Gauri Lankesh Probe Reveals Threat to His Life
Damodar Mauzo, known for his progressive writing in Konkani, was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel ‘Karmelin’ in 1983.
Sahitya Akademi award winner Damodar Mauzo.
Panaji: The Goa police has provided security cover to writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Damodar Mauzo after an SIT probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh said there was a threat to his life, a senior official said on Friday.
“Security (cover) was provided to the writer after we received intelligence inputs about a threat to his life. The cover will continue till a further review of the threat perception,” the official attached to the state police’s security branch said.
He, however, refused to divulge any other details.
Confirming the development, 73-year-old Mauzo said, “I did not want to take security cover. Personally, I have never received any threat. I came to know about it from the police department.”
Mauzo, known for his progressive writing in Konkani, was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel ‘Karmelin’ in 1983.
He played an important role in the 1967 Opinion Poll, a referendum on whether or not Goa should merge with neighbouring Maharashtra. He was also part of a movement which demanded that Konkani be made the official language of Goa.
The co-founder and co-curator of the Goa Art and Literary Festival, an annual event that started here in 2010, Mauzo has written several novels and is a regular contributor to newspaper columns.
