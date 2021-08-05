Around one lakh people from a population of 15 lakh plus have eluded the state government’s 100 per cent vaccination net so far, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Sawant had set the end of July to complete 100 per cent vaccination (first jab) in the state.

The Chief Minister, however, said that since the official voter list was being used by the Health Ministry authorities to calculate the data, there could be several voters who were residing out of the state and, therefore, may not have been accounted for in the tabulation.

“We had said that the first dose would be completed by July last week. One lakh odd persons have not been vaccinated yet. I have sought details," Sawant told reporters here.

“Even though we have said that these people are left out, we go according to the voting roll. We have to check whether these persons have relocated outside Goa. Some voters do not live in Goa at all," Sawant said.

