GoaAir May Start Flights to Bhutan from New Delhi, First Domestic Private Carrier To do So

GoAir which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, was granted flying rights in August 2016 to operate to nine countries, including China, Vietnam, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Representational Image (Image: GoAir)
Mumbai: Wadia group-promoted budget carrier GoAir is likely to commence flight services to Bhutan from New Delhi, a source said Thursday.

GoAir, which started flying international from October last year, currently operates to Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

Last week, it announced expansion of its international operations to three new markets, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait, besides launch of services on four new routes.

"GoAir is all set to start flight services to Paro (Bhutan) from New Delhi. An announcement to this effect is expected to be made very soon," a source privy to the

development told PTI.

GoAir's response to a query on this issue was awaited.

Following the launch of the services, GoAir will become the first domestic private carrier to fly to Bhutan.

The city-based airline, which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, was granted flying rights in August 2016 to operate to nine countries, including China, Vietnam, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others.

