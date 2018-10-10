GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Goaded by Tantric, Brothers Hack to Death Sister-in-law in Bihar

According to the police, Sadar, Sitamarhi, Sarita Devi (36) was hacked to death on Tuesday night in Sheohar village.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Goaded by Tantric, Brothers Hack to Death Sister-in-law in Bihar
Image used for representation only.
Loading...
Sitamarhi (Bihar): In a shocking instance of human sacrifice, a woman here has been hacked to death by younger brothers of her husband who were goaded to indulge in the act by a sorcerer, police said on Wednesday.

According to Veer Dhirendra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sadar, Sitamarhi, Sarita Devi (36) was hacked to death late Tuesday night in Sheohar village under Dumra police station of the district.

She was married to Bhagvan Lal Mukhiya, whose younger brothers Sunil Mukhiya and Veer Mukhiya besides the latter's wife Indirasan Devi - suspected of involvement in the crime -have been arrested, the Deputy SP said.

He said the arrested accused have confessed to the crime and disclosed that they had been consulting a "tantric" since they did not have children despite having been married for quite some time.

The "tantric" named Vinod had told them that Sarita Devi was a "daayan" (witch) and they must offer her in sacrifice in order to propitiate the gods which would fulfil their wish for a child, the Deputy SP said.

A search was on for Vinod and three of his associates, the Deputy SP added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...