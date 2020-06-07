GoAir Cancels Termination of Employee, Puts Him on Suspension Over Alleged Communal Remarks on Twitter

Low-cost airline GoAir, having earlier terminated the contract of an employee over alleged communal comments made by him on Twitter, on Sunday revoked the termination and said that they were only suspending him till an investigation is conducted on the same. The airline said that they did not terminate his contract as he filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Mumbai police.

The employee, Asif Khan, lodged a complaint saying that it was not him but an impersonator who had made communal remarks on the micro-blogging website.

The Twitter storm began when the handle with Khan's name made communal statements on the platform.

Khan, a trainee First Officer with the airline, after being alerted by his colleagues, checked the Twitter handle to find that an impersonator used his name on the site to make communal remarks.

Following this, Khan took to Facebook to contend the allegations and said that the comments made on the platform were not his.

Later, he went to the local police station to file a complaint regarding the same and also sent a formal letter to the cyber cell.

GoAir, however, said that the company had put him under suspension till a further inquiry, both external and internal, is conducted on the same.

The incident even led to #boycottGoAir trending on Twitter.