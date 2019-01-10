English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi-bound GoAir Flight Returns to Mumbai Due to High Engine Vibrations
When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson said its flight G8319 made a turn back to Mumbai due to a 'technical glitch'.
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: A Pratt & Whitney-engine powered A320neo plane of GoAir returned to the city due to "high engine vibrations" after an hour of its take-off for Delhi on Thursday, a source said.
The plane, which had 168 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at 12.15 pm, he said.
The aircraft is out of operations, he added.
When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson said its flight G8319 made a turn back to Mumbai due to a "technical glitch".
"GoAir flight G8319 departed for Delhi from the Mumbai airport at 10.17 am. However, mid-air, one of the aircraft engines experienced high vibrations, forcing the pilot to seek ATC's permission to return to Mumbai," the source said.
The aircraft safely landed back at the airport here under emergency conditions at 12.15 pm, the source added.
"Flight G8 319 (Mumbai-Delhi) returned to Mumbai after the take-off due to a technical glitch. Post-normal landing, all passengers were immediately accommodated on to another aircraft for their journey to Delhi," GoAir said in a statement.
There were 168 passengers on board the A320neo plane, the spokesperson said.
The crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel, it said adding the (snag) rectification work is in progress.
Reply to a query sent to P&W on this issue was awaited.
This is the first incident of US-based firm manufactured jet engine experiencing in-flight vibrations after the government giving a clean to these engines on following a stakeholders meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Significantly, the clearance to the P&W engines came a day after the US aviation firm announced extending sponsorship for an aviation event being hosted jointly by the civil aviation and commerce ministries,industry lobby Ficci and Airports Authority of India
The plane, which had 168 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at 12.15 pm, he said.
The aircraft is out of operations, he added.
When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson said its flight G8319 made a turn back to Mumbai due to a "technical glitch".
"GoAir flight G8319 departed for Delhi from the Mumbai airport at 10.17 am. However, mid-air, one of the aircraft engines experienced high vibrations, forcing the pilot to seek ATC's permission to return to Mumbai," the source said.
The aircraft safely landed back at the airport here under emergency conditions at 12.15 pm, the source added.
"Flight G8 319 (Mumbai-Delhi) returned to Mumbai after the take-off due to a technical glitch. Post-normal landing, all passengers were immediately accommodated on to another aircraft for their journey to Delhi," GoAir said in a statement.
There were 168 passengers on board the A320neo plane, the spokesperson said.
The crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel, it said adding the (snag) rectification work is in progress.
Reply to a query sent to P&W on this issue was awaited.
This is the first incident of US-based firm manufactured jet engine experiencing in-flight vibrations after the government giving a clean to these engines on following a stakeholders meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Significantly, the clearance to the P&W engines came a day after the US aviation firm announced extending sponsorship for an aviation event being hosted jointly by the civil aviation and commerce ministries,industry lobby Ficci and Airports Authority of India
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results