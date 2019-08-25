Take the pledge to vote

GoAir Flight Carrying Rahul Gandhi,Oppn Leaders Back From Srinagar Had to 'Go Around' Before Landing in Delhi

When the GoAir flight G8-149 carrying Rahul Gandhi and several opposition leaders was ready to land at New Delhi airport, the pilot opted for a go-around. A GoAir spokesperson in a clarification said that the go-around manoeuvre was made as a bird hit was suspected on one aircraft.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
GoAir Flight Carrying Rahul Gandhi,Oppn Leaders Back From Srinagar Had to 'Go Around' Before Landing in Delhi
Representative image (Reuters)
A GoAir aircraft carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, who had attempted to take stock of the situation in Kashmir only to be sent back to Delhi, had to make a go-around manoeuvre before landing in the national capital on Saturday.

An 11-member delegation comprised members of eight political parties - Congress, CPI(M), CPI, DMK, NCP, JD(S), RJD and the TMC had gone to Srinagar to see the ground situation since the Valley was put under lockdown after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. They were, however, sent back by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In the flight back, the pilot of the GoAir flight G8-149 decided to for a go-around citing the non-availability of a runway. The announcement is said to have caused anxiety among the passengers, who numbered over 100 and included Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A GoAir spokesperson was quoted by an NDTV report as saying that the go-around manoeuvre was made as a bird hit was suspected on one aircraft.

Rahul Gandhi's journey back to the national capital was also remarkable as one of the passengers on board, a Kashmiri woman, started narrating her ordeal to him. In a video, the woman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, "Our children have not been able to move out of their houses. My brother is a heart patient. He could not see the doctor for 10 days. We are in trouble," she said sobbing.

