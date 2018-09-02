GoAir Engine Shuts Down Midair, Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Bengaluru Airport

A GoAir plane flying from Bengaluru to Pune on Saturday had to make an emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport, minutes after taking off, due to engine shutdown midair.Following the “technical glitch”, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport. While the plane was midair, the pilots were informed of the vibration in engine 1 which led to the oil chip detection alarm. And finally, the shutdown of engine 1 while the plane was still in midair.The GoAir flight G8-283 then made an emergency landing and all the passengers upon landing safely were accommodated in other flights.“Flight G8-283 BLR - PNQ suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure the Captain returned back to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel,” read a statement from GoAir.