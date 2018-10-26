GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GoAir Flight with 90 Passengers On Board Forced to Return to Delhi After 'Suspected Technical Glitch'

The Hyderabad-bound flight G8 423 returned to the national capital and made a normal landing on Friday.

Updated:October 26, 2018, 6:08 PM IST
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: An A320 neo aircraft, operated by GoAir, returned to the national capital on Friday due to a "suspected technical glitch", according to the airline.

While the carrier did not mention the exact reason, A320 neos powered by Pratt & Whitney engines have been facing engine problems.

The Hyderabad-bound flight G8 423 returned to Delhi and made a normal landing. It had 90 passengers on board.

In a statement, the airline said there was suspected technical glitch. "After normal landing, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft through ramp to ramp transfer. Post inspection and investigation, the aircraft has been declared serviceable and operational," it added.
