GoAir Grounds Flight Crew for Overshooting Bengaluru Runway

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the incident, involving an Airbus A320, for overshooting the runway and then undertaking a risky take-off from a grass strip.

IANS

November 14, 2019
GoAir Grounds Flight Crew for Overshooting Bengaluru Runway
Bengaluru: Budget carrier GoAir grounded the crew of its Nagpur-Bengaluru flight for overshooting the runway at the airport here on Monday, the airline said on Thursday.

"On November 11, our flight (G8 811) from Nagpur to Bengaluru carried out go around over the Bengaluru airport and was diverted to Hyderabad," said the airline in a statement to IANS.

Civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the incident, involving an Airbus A320, for overshooting the runway and then undertaking a risky take-off from a grass strip.

The aircraft with 180 passengers and crew took off and landed at the Hyderabad airport, after not being able to land at the city airport.

The Mumbai-based Wadia-group owned GoAir did not disclose the names of the pilots involved in the incident.

