GoAir Passengers Left Fuming After Flight Reaches Jammu From Srinagar Without Their Baggage

Several GoAir passengers from Srinagar to Jammu were left shocked and angry on Sunday as their flight reached its destination without their baggage. "We reached Jammu from Srinagar by Go Air flight G8-213 but the airline staff had not loaded our luggage," Abdul Hamid, one of the passengers, said over phone from Jammu.He said initially several dozen passengers were asked to wait for their luggage. A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight of some other airlines, scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar, he added."After waiting for more than an hour, we have just been told to come and collect our luggage tomorrow," he added.A GoAir spokesperson said the luggage of some passengers was not loaded on the flight G8 213 due to flight load restrictions. "Due to bad weather yesterday at Srinagar, the airline tried to accommodate a lot of stranded passengers. Half the luggage has been delivered to Jammu through another airline and the rest will be delivered to the respective locations of the passengers," he said.GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," the spokesperson said in statement.