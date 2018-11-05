English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GoAir Passengers Left Fuming After Flight Reaches Jammu From Srinagar Without Their Baggage
A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar.
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Srinagar: Several GoAir passengers from Srinagar to Jammu were left shocked and angry on Sunday as their flight reached its destination without their baggage. "We reached Jammu from Srinagar by Go Air flight G8-213 but the airline staff had not loaded our luggage," Abdul Hamid, one of the passengers, said over phone from Jammu.
He said initially several dozen passengers were asked to wait for their luggage. A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight of some other airlines, scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar, he added.
"After waiting for more than an hour, we have just been told to come and collect our luggage tomorrow," he added.
A GoAir spokesperson said the luggage of some passengers was not loaded on the flight G8 213 due to flight load restrictions. "Due to bad weather yesterday at Srinagar, the airline tried to accommodate a lot of stranded passengers. Half the luggage has been delivered to Jammu through another airline and the rest will be delivered to the respective locations of the passengers," he said.
GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," the spokesperson said in statement.
He said initially several dozen passengers were asked to wait for their luggage. A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight of some other airlines, scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar, he added.
"After waiting for more than an hour, we have just been told to come and collect our luggage tomorrow," he added.
A GoAir spokesperson said the luggage of some passengers was not loaded on the flight G8 213 due to flight load restrictions. "Due to bad weather yesterday at Srinagar, the airline tried to accommodate a lot of stranded passengers. Half the luggage has been delivered to Jammu through another airline and the rest will be delivered to the respective locations of the passengers," he said.
GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," the spokesperson said in statement.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- I'm Happy If He's Happy: Ranbir's Sister Riddhima Opens Up on His Relationship With Alia
- In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Karan & More Had a Blast at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...