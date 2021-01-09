GoAir Sacks Senior Pilot for Making Derogatory Remarks About PM on Twitter

GoAir has sacked a senior pilot who made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter on Thursday. "GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect," the airline's spokesperson said on Saturday when asked about the objectionable tweets by pilot Miki Malik.

Captain Malik, who made the remarks about the prime minister on Thursday, has deleted the offensive tweets and locked his account on Twitter. GoAir spokesperson said the airline has a zero-tolerance policy on such matters and it is mandatory for its employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

"The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee," the spokesperson noted.