GoAir Suspends International Services, Offers Leave Without Pay Programme for Employees Amid Coronavirus Scare
Against this backdrop, the carrier said it was temporarily suspending all international operations, starting March 17 until April 15.
Image for representation. (Image source: GoAir)
Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid sharp decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement to PTI, the airline said the sharp decline in air travel that it was experiencing was "unprecedented".
Against this backdrop, the carrier said it was temporarily suspending all international operations, starting March 17 until April 15.
"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Effect: Euro 2020 Postponed by UEFA by a Year
- Dutch are Queuing up to Buy Weed as Netherlands Faces Coronavirus Lockdown
- Throwback Video of Janhvi Kapoor Making Funny Noises as She Sips Coconut Water Goes Viral
- 'Viral' Exposure: Why the World is Suddenly Obsessed with Old Films Like 'Contagion' and 'The Flu'
- Do Not Fall For This Android Ransomware That Promises to Track Coronavirus Infected Nearby