GoAir's Delhi-Bangkok Flight Dashes Back After Crew Realises Navigational Charts Missing
The GoAir A320neo aircraft -- VT WJA -- with 146 passengers on board landed back in New Delhi after the crew realised that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put in place on board the aircraft before departure.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir's Delhi-Bangkok flight made a mid-air turnback to the capital as the aircraft operating the service was not equipped with mandatory navigational charts, the airline said on Friday.
The GoAir A320neo aircraft -- VT WJA -- with 146 passengers on board landed back in New Delhi after the crew realised that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put in place on board the aircraft before departure.
"All aircraft are equipped with these charts for navigational purposes at airports. This particular aircraft was recently delivered to GoAir and normally dedicated to operating within India on domestic routes," a GoAir spokesperson said.
"It was swapped with the original aircraft to operate the Bangkok flight due to maintenance requirements and during that process the update of the navigation charts did not happen. Taking safety into account, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure that the required navigation charts were on board," he added.
The same flight took-off later with all 146 passengers on board.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Sacred Games Gets Bigger in Season 2, It's Game Over for Taapsee Fans
- These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead