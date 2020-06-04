Goal of Shivaji's Life Was to Create Hindu Empire: RSS Leader

To create "Hindu empire" was the goal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi said on Thursday.

He was speaking through a Facebook video on the occasion of 'Hindu Samrajya Diwas' (Hindu Empire Day) observed by the RSS.

"As (lord) Srikrishna's life was about establishing a rule of religion and that of Ram was to slay Ravan, in the same way, the goal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life was to transform this country into a Hindu empire...that was the message of his life," he said.

Shivaji Maharaj was an impartial ruler and such rulers win people's trust, the RSS general secretary said.

If common people do not trust the ruler, then the ruler can not work in the interest of society or a country, Joshi said.

Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as sovereign king on June 6, 1674. The RSS celebrates the anniversary of this ceremony as per the Hindu calender as 'Hindu Samrajya Diwas/Din'.

Joshi further said that Shivaji Maharaj was a selfless leader and served the people as a "sevak" (servant).

He had a nationalist view and did not believe in expansion, the RSS leader said.

"Shivaji Maharaj was impartial and took along everyone and created trust among common people. He always spoke about ensuring the security of women and was against any violence against women in his Samrajya. He spoke about security of farmers and never troubled them....He ensured that none faced injustice," Joshi added.

There was no place for nepotism in Shivaji Maharaj's rule, Joshi said, adding that though he held some 300 forts, he did not give the command of any of those forts to his relatives.