Goan Engineer Among Indians on Seized British Oil-tanker Safe, in Touch with Family
Suresh Naik, who hails from Chicalim village in South Goa district said that he was relieved after speaking to his son on Thursday evening.
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Image: Reuters)
Panaji: Govind Naik, the fourth engineer, onboard the British oil tanker Stena Impero which has been seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on July 18, is safe and has spoken to his family in Goa, his father Suresh Naik said.
Naik told IANS from Chicalim on Thursday, that Govind had boarded the Stena Impero at the Dubai port on July 16, two days before the oil tanker was seized by the Iranian Replublic Guard Corps.
"Govind finally called. He told us that they are safe. There are 18 Indians and five foreign crew members on the ship. They are currently anchored at a port in Iran," Suresh Naik said.
"This was his fourth trip on the ship. The shipping company as well as insurance officials have been calling us several times a day keeping us abreast of what is going on," Suresh Naik also said.
